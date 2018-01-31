[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting at 16

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operation

World

Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operation

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime Minister’s office

National

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime...

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrade

National

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrad...

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Court & Police

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, college principal says

Court & Police

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, coll...

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police

Court & Police

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

Court & Police

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new cars a day

National

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new cars a day

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

National

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Court & Police

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade

National

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a deca...

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State of the Union address

World

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State of the Union ad...

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s share raised after declaring stock split | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s...

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by rules, in three-step process

National

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by rules, in three...

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting at 16

National

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting...

Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for millions in damages

National

Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for m...

Home
News
National

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting at 16

They actually seem divided between those who think 16 and 17-year-olds are not mature enough to vote wisely, and those who appreciate having a political say

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa
31 January 2018, 8:00am
Print Version
MaltaToday spoke to students at the Junior College and MCAST to gauge what they thought of Vote16
Discussions to lower the voting age for general elections and European Parliament elections in Malta started in Parliament on Monday.

‘Vote16’, the bill proposing the constitutional amendments for a lower voting age, is expected to go through, with all political parties agreeing that 16 and 17-year-olds should have the right to vote.

MaltaToday asked students outside the Junior College and the main MCAST campus what they thought of being given the chance to vote before they reached 18.

Interestingly, some students we spoke to showed some concern on whether 16-year-olds were mature enough to vote wisely.

“I don’t think it’s a very good idea,” a student said, “At 16 one doesn’t really know much about politics. At 18 people might be more affected by what goes on in politics, especially since there is a greater chance they are working and paying taxes.”

“I’m not sure all 16-year-olds are interested in politics,” another told us, “Some young people might not be mature enough and might only take into consideration things which affect them personally, when it comes to voting. I think the voting age should stay at 18 - at the age a person has a greater likelihood of making a mature and informed decision.”

A more politically oriented student offered an opposing view, saying that she followed politics and was interested in political matters.

“I agree with the lowering of the voting age - at 16 you form an important part of society. I would have liked to have been able to vote in the 2017 election, because I was able to understand what was going on, and it would have been good if I could have voted for the person I thought would make the best Prime Minister,” she said.

A somewhat middle-of-the-road view was expressed by another student, who said that while he didn’t think giving 16-year-olds the right to vote was necessarily a bad idea, maturity could possibly be an issue.

“Some 16-year-olds are mature, others aren’t. This will have a bearing on the way they vote,” he maintained.

A number of students we tried to speak to told us they preferred not to comment, since they had not been following, and were not interested in, the current voting age developments.

massimo_costa
Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operation

World

Frontex to launch new Central Mediterranean operat...

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime Minister’s office

National

Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agenc...

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM security upgrade

National

Two new bomb disposal robots added as part of AFM ...

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets two months' jail

Court & Police

Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets tw...

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted students most, college principal says

Court & Police

Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted stud...

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police

Court & Police

Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatenin...

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

Court & Police

Unlicensed parker jailed for ignoring court order

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new cars a day

National

372,000 vehicles in Malta as of end 2017, 36 new c...

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

National

Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking a...

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe

Court & Police

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sa...

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade

National

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking...

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State of the Union address

World

Trump promises ’new American moment’ in State ...

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s share raised after declaring stock split | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk ...

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by rules, in three-step process

National

Transport Malta to ensure all billboards abide by ...

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students think about voting at 16

National

[WATCH] What Junior College and MCAST students thi...

Trending Articles
1

Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for millions in damages
2

Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe
3

Updated | Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta
4

Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade
5

Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league