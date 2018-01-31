Bishops urge Europe to embrace migrants knocking at its doors

Catholic bishops aim to ‘not allow the cries and hopes of the poor be drowned and buried in the Mediterranean’

We cannot turn our backs on people dying in the Mediterranean, a statement signed by Archbishop Charles J. Scicluna and Bishop of Gozo Mario Grech read.The Church in Malta and Gozo is therefore welcoming the launching of an ‘Encounter of Reflection and Spirituality for Peace in the Mediterranean’ by the Italian Episcopal Conference.The meeting, which will include Catholic bishops of Mediterranean countries, will “endeavour not to allow the cries and the hopes of the poor be drowned and buried in the Mediterranean,” and aim to serve as an “exchange of cultures and peoples,” and nudge Europe into action in response to the plight of immigrants and refugees.“Although the dangers in the recent passage was significantly improved due to the efforts of voluntary organisations, the tragedies of the poor of the world are fast turning into mere breaking news items that are quickly discarded in the trash can of history,” the statement read.There is “little political will” to prioritise the needs of immigrants and refugees despite the promises made by European leaders, it continued.“﻿﻿While countries are busy discussing the Gross Domestic Product and disposable income, the risk persists that the people in the periphery languish in poverty and are reduced to mere numbers in some computer.”The bishops echoed the words of Pope Francis when he visited the European Parliament in 2014 in saying that Europe ought to focus on the “sacredness of the human person” rather than just the economy.Repeating once again the words of the Pope – this time from a speech in 2013 on his visit to Lampedusa – the bishops condemned the “globalisation of indifference” in relation to the “abuse of the poor and continuous tragedies in the Mediterranean and other parts of the world.”In the ‘Joy of the Gospel, the Pope wrote that “the need to resolve the structural causes of poverty cannot be delayed,” and during the World Day of the Poor said that “we need to hear the cry of the poor and commit ourselves to ending their marginalisation.” The bishops said that these statements apply to all segments of society, including the political class and the church.