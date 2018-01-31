|
Court & Police
Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatening police
Court & Police
Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe
Business Comment
Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk and Samsung’s...
|
Over €10 million in direct orders spent by agencies under Prime Minister’s office
€10 million spent in direct orders by financial services, IT, gaming, and identity regulators in 2017 alone
Matthew Vella
31 January 2018, 5:49pm
The information was delivered in a reply to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Jason Azzopardi.
Direct orders are issued by government for procurement of goods and services without the need to issue a public call for tenders or expression of interest. In general, finance ministry approval is sought for the issuance of such direct orders that is over and above €10,000.
The data shows that the financial regulator, the MFSA, issued over €672,000 in direct orders, the main item being €514,000 in the renewal of a firewall for the regulator’s IT systems.
The Malta Communications Authority issued €443,000 in direct orders, while the Malta IT Agency (MITA) issued €1.87 million in direct orders, with the main services being a €552,000 support contract with IBM Inform, €227,000 for the e-ID software maintenance, but also €112,000 in cleaning services.
The Malta Gaming Authority issued €795,840 in direct orders, the main items being €216,000 in global reputation management services and €228,000 in technical assistance on anti-money laundering rules.
Identity Malta issued €299,111 in direct orders while the Malta Council for Science and Technology spent just over €118,000 in direct orders.
Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
Court & Police
Man strips naked inside Maltese courtroom, gets tw...
Court & Police
Teachers' strike at MCAST would have impacted stud...
Court & Police
Birkirkara man handed €5,000 fine for threatenin...
Court & Police
Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sa...
Business Comment
Bitcoin’s price falls 12% according to CoinDesk ...
|
Trending Articles
1
Pilatus wanted jury trial in the US against Caruana Galizia for millions in damages
2
Man acquitted of inciting racial hatred against Sara Ezabe
3
Updated | Allied Newspapers to sell iconic Strickland House in Valletta
4
Malta score in Democracy Index gets lowest ranking ever in a decade
5
Malta enters top rank in global tax secrecy league
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons