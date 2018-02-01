Malta readies itself for longest and biggest carnival in years

Festivities will last from 3 to 13 February

massimo_costa
1 February 2018, 12:12pm
by Massimo Costa
This year's carnival, which will last from 3 to 13 February, will be the longest and biggest in years, justice minister Owen Bonnici said today
Carnival is scheduled to start on 3 February and last till 13 February this year, making it considerably longer than usual, and fitting it in within the overall spirit of Valletta’s 2018 status as European Capital of Culture.

The carnival celebrations which are about to start would be the biggest Malta has seen in years, justice minister Owen Bonnici said today at a press conference on the launch of the festivities, as he highlighted that this festive activity was one which was strongly dedicated to children.

“Carnival activities will not only be limited to Valletta and Tritons Square, but there will also be celebrations in Hal Ghaxaq and other localities around Malta and Gozo,” Bonnici said, “There will be 20 companies competing with their floats, as well as others which will not be involved in the competition.”

The minister added that Malta was one of a handful of countries around the world which celebrated carnival.

The trophy, in the form of Grand Master Lascaris, which will be awarded to the maker of the best parade float
Artistic director Jason Busuttil explained that the float maker which came first in the traditional float competition would be receiving a trophy in the shape of Grand Master Giovanni Paolo Lascaris - a way of poking fun at the Grand Master who was infamously averse to carnival celebrations, and had banned women from wearing masks.

A selection of this year’s carnival events:

  • 3 February: Activity at Esplora Science Centre, where children will be able to have a first-hand carnival experience and see for themselves the work which goes in to making parade floats.
  • 4 February, 9:30am: Cottonera Carnival, a parade of floats, masks, marching bands and dancing in Isla, Bormla and Birgu
  • 8 February, 6pm: The traditional 'Start of Carnival Parade' in St George’s Square, Valletta
  • 9 February, 6pm: Competitive dancing in St George’s Square involving the famous King Carnival float and other satirical parades
  • 10 February, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm: L-Gharusa Karfusa, a theatrical production in St John’s Square
  • 10 February, 8pm: Ballu Tritoni 18 a colourful celebration of floats, costumes and live music at Tritons Square, lasting till 1:30am
  • 11 February, 10am: Marching bands feast in Hamrun
  • 11 February, 12:30pm: Float parade starting at Castille Square, through to Floriana, Republic Street and Tritons Square
  • 11-13 February: Hal Ghaxaq Carnival
  • 13 February, 6pm: Grand Finale in Floriana

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
