Malta readies itself for longest and biggest carnival in years

Carnival is scheduled to start on 3 February and last till 13 February this year, making it considerably longer than usual, and fitting it in within the overall spirit of Valletta’s 2018 status as European Capital of Culture.

The carnival celebrations which are about to start would be the biggest Malta has seen in years, justice minister Owen Bonnici said today at a press conference on the launch of the festivities, as he highlighted that this festive activity was one which was strongly dedicated to children.

“Carnival activities will not only be limited to Valletta and Tritons Square, but there will also be celebrations in Hal Ghaxaq and other localities around Malta and Gozo,” Bonnici said, “There will be 20 companies competing with their floats, as well as others which will not be involved in the competition.”

The minister added that Malta was one of a handful of countries around the world which celebrated carnival.

Artistic director Jason Busuttil explained that the float maker which came first in the traditional float competition would be receiving a trophy in the shape of Grand Master Giovanni Paolo Lascaris - a way of poking fun at the Grand Master who was infamously averse to carnival celebrations, and had banned women from wearing masks.

A selection of this year’s carnival events: