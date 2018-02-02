Adrian Delia is carrying out his first shadow cabinet reshuffle

It has not been an easy ride for Opposition leader Adrian Delia. The party outsider became leader against the wishes of the MPs he is now leading. Months later, he is dishing out the demotions and promotions.

Back-to-back meetings were held late Friday evening at the Nationalist Party headquarters, where Delia was meeting MPs and informing them of their new portfolios. But talks had already started on Wednesday.

Some changes are already in: Toni Bezzina, who ran for deputy leader but lost out to Robert Arrigo, will be tasked with roads, shadowing transport minister Ian Borg who is presiding over a €700 million reconstruction project of national roads.

Delia's leadership rival Chris Said has been allowed to retain the Gozo portfolio, surely an important move to quell any resentment from the bitter leadership contest after Said was not offered a deputy leadership post.

Former deputy leader for party affairs Beppe Fenech Adami, who previously shadowed home affairs, will be handling energy affairs, shadowing minister Joe Mizzi.

Claudio Grech, formerly an economy spokesperson who once was touted for a PN leadership bid, will be taking on social policy.

Perhaps one of the more radical changes is that of Jason Azzopardi, who stood out during the PN leadership election as a rival of Delia. Azzopardi, a former lands minister who became the vocal shadow minister for justice, had already survived a reshuffle when he was retained in a main spokesperson’s role by Simon Busuttil.

He has now been tasked with environment, a serious portfolio in the current climate of construction encroachment, where he will shadow José Herrera. MaltaToday is informed Delia offered Azzopardi a different portfolio, comprising culture, local councils and media. But the MP was said to have refused the task to instead take on environment.