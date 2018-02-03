Gozo-Malta tunnel studies proceed to next stage

Geological studies into the viability of a tunnel linking Malta and Gozo have moved on to a laboratory stage, after sampling from nine boreholes spread across the channel was completed.

The studies collected samples from a depth of 200m below the seabed, which are now to be studied in specialised laboratories.

A geological model of the area between the two islands will be built, based on the analysis from the studies that have been carried out. This model is expected to be completed in the coming months, TM said.

It said that it had been working with Norwegian Consultants SINTEF who has vast experience in tunneling projects beneath the seabed.

Moreover, it said the excavation had been conducted by Geotech SPA while the University of Malta, in collaboration with OGS Trieste had been conducting the seismic investigations needed for developing the geological model