Alternattiva Demokratika: ITS land transfer in the interests of the ‘favourite few’

Alternattiva Demokratika has reiterated concerns about land speculation in the St George’s Bay area of St Julian’s.

With less than a week to go till the end of public consultation on the Hard Rock hotel project proposed on the current site of the Institute of Tourism Studies, AD said it was concerned at the large number of developments proposed in the area.

“The tourism industry is being used by the government to camouflage speculation surrounding the considerable number of residential high risers around St. George’s Bay. “AD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said.

He added that land like that of the ITS development area was being sold for a minimal price, and in turn contractors were fetching millions, even before the planning process had even started.

The green party’s chairperson also expressed concern over the impact that the overall project would have on road infrastructure, the residents of the area and the access to the coast, which he said was already limited.

“Given that small stretches of the coastline in this area are still undeveloped we point out that this is a unique opportunity to implement the Public Domain legislation approved recently by Parliament,” he said. “It is an opportunity to ensure access to all to the coast.”

AD spokesperson for Tourism and the Maritime Environment, Danika Formosa said she was disappointed by the fact that public consultation was short owing to an agreement of the government and the developers.

“Official documents indicate that there is an understanding between government and the developers that the consultation period will be kept to a minimum. This is not a good sign,” Formosa said.