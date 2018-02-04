Mount Carmel Hospital patient found dead after breaking out of bathroom window

mltodayadmin
4 February 2018, 3:29pm
by Staff Reporter

A Mount Carmel Hospital patient, who broke out of the institution through one of its bathroom windows on Saturday, has been found dead.

The Ministry for Health released a statement saying that the individual had initially been reported missing to the hospital administration.

The statement said that the administration had immediately informed the police, and the patient's relatives, on discovering that the man had gone missing. The hospital's administration was today informed that the man's lifeless body was discovered this morning.

The man had voluntarily opted to seek help at the hospital on Friday.

The Ministry for Health has initiated an administrative inquiry. 

A magisterial inquiry, led by magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, has also been started.

