Man seriously injured in horse accident

43-year-old hurt when horse bolted

4 February 2018, 4:02pm

A 43-year-old man from Birkirkara was hurt today when the horse he was driving bolted, resulting in the man being thrown off the horse-drawn sulky which he had been on.

The police had been informed at around 12:30pm that their assistance was needed in Triq Dun Karm, Birkirkara.

An ambulance was called to take the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was later found that the injuries he was suffering from were serious in nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.

