Women’s rights group wants all contraception to be free of charge

Women's rights campaigners are calling for all contraception to be free of charge, and the creation of reproductive health clinics in the community.

In a lengthy Facebook missive the Women’s Rights Foundation said that politicians should live up to their anti-abortion commitment by investing money in measures that helped reduce abortion rates.

The reaction comes after representatives of the Labour Party, Nationalist Party, Democratic Party, Alternattiva Demokratika and Alleanza Bidla, reiterated their anti-abortion stand over the weekend. The statement also comes in the wake of a MaltaToday survey that found an outright rejection of abortion across all age groups. The only exception people appear to accept is if the mother's life is in danger.

The measures proposed by the group include “real access to all contraception”, specialised services for adolescents and other vulnerable groups “such as migrants, prostitutes and women for disadvantaged socio-economic backgrounds”.

The list goes on, with the foundation challenging politicians to take the initiatives on board or risk being “hypocrites, who are happy to export the ‘problem’ off-shore as long as Malta remains holier-than-thou”.

“If you are truly against abortion, you are going to have to step up,” the foundation said.

What is the foundation expecting

The foundation says these measures have proven to reduce unwanted pregnancies worldwide