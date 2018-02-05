PN and PD must decide on allocation of parliamentary funding themselves - Speaker

Speaker Anglu Farrugia has told Democratic Party (PD) MPs that as far as Parliament was concerned, there was only one Opposition, and that it was not up to the House to determine how parliamentary funds granted to the Opposition were distributed.

Farrugia’s ruling was prompted by a requested by PD MP Godfrey Farrugia who asked the Speaker how much the government and Opposition were granted in funding for administrative and research purposes, and what the PD could do to ensure that it received its fair share.

The Speaker confirmed that both the government and the Opposition received €100,000 a year each, paid in monthly instalments directly to two bank accounts provided by the respective side’s whip.

He said that given that the Constitutional court had determined that there was one Opposition, he was not in a position to differentiate between the two parties, and urged both the PN and the PD to reach an agreement between themselves.

PD MP Marlene Farrugia asked the Speaker to clarify whether any documentation was being provided to parliament, showing what the funds were being spent on. The Speaker confirmed that documentation was in fact being provided.

The former PD leader went on to ask what the PD could do to have access these funds, given that since the ruling, the leader of the Opposition had declared that the coalition between the two parties had been dissolved.

The Speaker again stressed that this was “irrelevant”, and urged to two parties to reach an agreement themselves.