Sport parliamentary secretary faces questions on €5 million in direct orders

Clifton Grima faced questions by Opposition leader Adrian Delia on two direct orders awarded by his secretariat, that amounted to some €5 million.

Referring to two direct orders amounting to some €2.5 million each, Delia noted that according to the law, payments that exceeded €120,000 needed to be awarded according to an established tendering procedure. One direct order concerned the installation of a Shotnet system at the Ta’ Kandja Shooting Range, while the second was for the construction of a “five metre backstop”, also at the shooting range.

The data was tabled in parliament as part of a reply to a parliamentary question by MP Jason Azzopardi to Education minister Evarist Bartolo, in which Azzopardi asked Bartolo to provide details on direct orders awarded by all entities falling under his ministry since December 2016.

Bartolo pointed out that the question needed to be directed toward Grima, who in turn replied that all direct orders were awarded according to the necessary regulations.

However Delia pressed on: “I am not asking a generic question,” he said, emphasising that he was referring to two specific payments.

The parliamentary secretary said that the payments were made in relation to work currently underway on a shooting range in Ta’ Kandia, insisting that despite promises by past administrations, the project had only gotten off the ground now.

Still not having answered Delia’s question, former Tourism minister Edward Zammit Lewis chimed in an clarified that there were exceptions to public procurement regulations, that allowed for direct orders exceeding €120,000 to be granted, if specific criteria were fulfilled.

Grima added that all the necessary documentation associated with the two payments was readily available.

However Delia again stressed that there needed a clear and valid reason for such a procedure to be used, insisting that Grima had not yet specified what the reason was in this particular case.