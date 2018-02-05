Original Mriehel tower photomontage hid true impact on skyline, FAA insists

Developers of controversial Quad high-rises in Mriehel have applied for a lateral extension to the project despite the fact that the case is still under appeal, Flimkien Ghal Ambjent Ahjar (FAA) said this evening.

In a statement it said that the photomontages produced for the lateral extension contrast greatly with the photomontages of the original development, filed by the very same consultants.

It said that the new images now showed the “true massive impact on the historic viewpoints of Mdina from Valletta”.

“This confirms eNGOS claims that the original photo-montages did not give a true picture of the development,” FAA said.



“All throughout the appeal, the developers have insisted that the four tower blocks would have a minimal visual impact. As seen from these photomontages, the views from Valletta to Mdina are seriously compromised - hardly the minimal or negligible impact originally stated.”

The NGO questioned why these photomontages were never presented before the Environment and Planning Review Tribunal and why “the public's right to full, transparent and accurate information was so contemptuously dismissed”.