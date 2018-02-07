[WATCH] Carnival 2018: Jason Micallef urges government to speed up carnival village project

V18 chairman Jason Micallef urges government to speed up work on carnival village project

Jason Micallef has urged the government to speed up the project for the creation of a carnival village in Albert Town, Marsa.

The V18 chairman made his plea this morning when visiting the workshop where the king carnival float is being built.

Micallef said carnival was by far the largest cultural event in the calender and applauded the enthusiasts for their dedication.

The Planning Authority approved plans for a carnival village in November 2016 in an area occupied by the government’s garage.

Enthusiasts have long been calling for a centralised place from where they could operate. The project will see the construction of 18 large, and eight small interactive workshops. It will also include an outdoor parade ground and museum.