Union accuses Education Ministry of protecting security guard who assaulted assistant head

8 February 2018, 11:54am
by Kurt Sansone
An assistant head at the Naxxar Higher Secondary was “verbally and physically” assaulted by a security guard with his union accusing the education authorities of failing to offer protection.

The recently formed Union of Professional Educators, an affiliate of the UHM, said the assistant head verbally cautioned the security guard after he was caught smoking on school grounds rather than performing his assigned duties.

“The security guard started pushing and shouting at the assistant head,” the union said in a statement. The guard is employed by a contractor.

However, what has miffed the union is the school’s decision to change the assistant head’s duties and remove his responsibilities rather than take action against the security guard.

The UPE said its request with the Education Ministry for a proper investigation of the case fell on deaf ears.

The union said the school management called in the assistant head “for an interrogation” by his superiors and the employers of the security guard.

“During this interrogation, the employers and superiors tried to justify the attitude and actions of the security guard,” the union claimed, adding it was astonished that the ministry was protecting the aggressor rather than the person who was assaulted.

 

The Malta Union of Teachers offers solidarity 

The Malta Union of Teachers later issued a statement regarding the issue. The Union condemned all forms of attack against educators.

"The MUT has for years been helping a number of educators who have had similar cases and will continue to assist its members in all possible fora."

