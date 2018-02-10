All carnival festivities cancelled today

Saturday’s Valletta carnival activities have had to again be cancelled due to significant equipment damage

massimo_costa
10 February 2018, 12:37pm
by Massimo Costa
Better weather: last year's carnival celebrations (Photo: David Vincenti/Carnival 2017)
Better weather: last year's carnival celebrations (Photo: David Vincenti/Carnival 2017)

All planned Saturday carnival festivities in Valletta have been cancelled due to the major damage which bad weather has caused to logistical equipment, the official Valletta carnival Facebook page announced.

“This step was taken in the interest of the participants' and general public’s safety,” it said.

The Triton18 Ball is being postponed to Sunday at 7pm.

Sunday’s activities will take place as scheduled.

Friday’s festivities had also been cancelled due to the prevailing weather conditions, causing disappointment to participants who invested a lot of time and resources in contributing to the celebrations.

