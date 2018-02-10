Elderly residents evacuated as rain floods SVPR

matthew_agius
10 February 2018, 12:58pm
by Matthew Agius
Elderly residents at St. Vincent De Paul had to be evacuated from one of the facility’s new wards this morning due to flooding.

The RB2 ward in the long term elderly care facility was flooded by this morning’s torrential rain, requiring staff to move patients out of the waterlogged ward.

A video shot on a mobile phone and published by the Shift News shows the ceiling leaking water that then cascaded down the walls. Staff placed towels on the floor to try and absorb some of the water that entered the residence, which houses around 1000 patients.

The residence is a public funded entity, with the residents’ contributing 80% of their retirement pension and 60% of other income in return for care and shelter.

The government announced a €10 million restoration project at the home in 2016. Last year, the first phase of the works was completed with the restoration of three wards at the Ruzar Briffa wing following a €6 million investment. It is believed to be the same ward that was flooded today.

The facility's managment could not be reached for comment.

 

