New top appointments announced at Media.Link

The Nationalist party has announced a number of new appointments to its media company Media.Link Communications, as part of the its efforts to strengthen and refresh the party.

Alex Attard was given the role of editor of the Sunday newspaper il-mument, after having been a journalist, head of news, parliament editor, and editor for in-Nazzjon.

Roderick Agius is set to become CEO of PN think tank AZAD after having been the editor, deputy editor, and journalist at in-Nazzjon, as well as producer for various documentaries on current affairs and newscaster with Net TV.

Joe Cassar will be the new editor of in-Nazzjon after having been deputy editor and features editor, as well as deputy editor of il-mument.

From April of this year, Simon Vella Gregory will be news editor after having worked in various NET TV programs and occupied the role of deputy editor at in-Nazzjon.

In the same month Fabian Demicoli will commence his new role of programmes manager of NET TV after having worked in other newsrooms, including the Xarabank team.

Josef Fitzpatrick will be occupying the role of programmes manager of Radio 101. He is experienced in TV work and previously had the role of head of programmes at NET TV.

Charles Saliba, who was previously head of station at Radio 101, will remain as a consultant to the executive chairman and presenter.

Robert Cremona will be online editor in charge of netnews.com.mt after having been a journalist, producer and presenter of current affairs.

Mario Frendo and Matthew Mamo will occupy the role of news coordinators.