Mater Dei hospital staff in solidarity gesture with Romanian accident victim

Romanian Dan Udrea was killed when a tree fell on his car and now hospital staff are collecting funds to help repatriate his body for burial close to his family

kurt_sansone
11 February 2018, 10:04pm
by Kurt Sansone
Dan Udrea, the Romanian killed in a freak accident when a tree fell on his car

Dan Udrea, 38, died in the most unfortunate of accidents on Friday when a big tree fell and crushed his car. The Romanian man was certified dead on site, while his wife Irina, who was a passenger, was hospitalised with critical injuries.

Now, Mater Dei hospital's accident and emergency team are heading an effort to collect funds so that Dan's body can be flown back to his home country, Romania, for burial close to his family.

Mater Dei hospital CEO Ivan Falzon disseminated the news of the fund raising efforts on Sunday evening via Facebook. He asked people willing to contribute to contact him.

Mater Dei hospital CEO Ivan Falzon announcing the fund raising effort by hospital medical staff

Dan and his wife had moved to Malta five years ago. The couple have two children, including a seven-month-old baby. Dan worked in logistics.

The couple were driving down the Mriehel bypass when the tree was pulled from its roots by strong winds, causing it to fall across the road.

 

 

 

