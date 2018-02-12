[WATCH] | Wet carnival disappoints, but it should stay in February
Carnival goers we spoke to prefer if festivities are not moved to May
Bad weather conditions last weekend meant that all carnival activities scheduled for Sunday and Saturday were cancelled, which certainly did not go well with carnival participants and organisers, who put in a lot of effort each year towards making the festivities a success.
Children and their families were doubtlessly disappointed as well, however the people we spoke to were not warm to the idea of moving carnival to May, preferring that it keep taking place in February.
