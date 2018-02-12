[WATCH] | Wet carnival disappoints, but it should stay in February

Carnival goers we spoke to prefer if festivities are not moved to May

tia_reljic
12 February 2018, 7:12pm
by Tia Reljic
Although carnival cancellations due to bad weather disappointed many, people we spoke to think the celebrations should still be held in February
Although carnival cancellations due to bad weather disappointed many, people we spoke to think the celebrations should still be held in February

 

Bad weather conditions last weekend meant that all carnival activities scheduled for Sunday and Saturday were cancelled, which certainly did not go well with carnival participants and organisers, who put in a lot of effort each year towards making the festivities a success.

Children and their families were doubtlessly disappointed as well, however the people we spoke to were not warm to the idea of moving carnival to May, preferring that it keep taking place in February.

