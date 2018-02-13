[WATCH] Motion to remove Caruana Galizia memorial cannot be accepted, Valletta mayor rules

A motion to remove the memorial to murdered journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia was deemed ‘inadmissible’ by Valletta mayor Alexiei Dingli, during a disorderly local council meeting held this evening.

Citing the relevant local council laws, Dingli ruled that the Valletta council had "no jurisdiction over the [Great Siege] monument" and the motion thus "could not be accepted".

The meeting, which was characterised by loud and heated exchanges, saw twelve speakers, including Caruana Galizia’s widow Peter Caruana Galizia, make their arguments on whether to leave in place the numerous flowers, candles and images of the journalist which have been put in front of the Great Siege monument.

Nationalist Party MEP David Casa and Democratic Party MPs Marlene Farrugia and Godfrey Farrugia were amongst the many attending the packed meeting.