Malta Public Transport hits back over ‘cheap labour’ allegations over Pakistani bus drivers

The company operating Malta’s public bus service has refuted allegations of cheap labour levelled against its latest recruitment drive in Pakistan.

Malta Public Transport said the remuneration of employees was governed by a collective agreement signed in 2016 with UHM-Voice of the Workers, which represents all employees. “Any allegations of ‘cheap labour’ are nothing more than fabrications and lies aimed at creating dissent amongst the employees and of firing a sentiment of racism between colleagues.”

MPT said the collective agreement gave bus drivers an increase in their salary of more than 20% over a five-year period starting in 2016.

The company said it has always employed drivers from other countries because there were insufficient drivers in Malta to cover all the transportation needs of the country.

MPT said its 1,000 drivers were paid depending on the experience they have with their bus driving licence, and their choice of shift, with bus drivers working a 48-hour week earning more than those on a 40-hour week.

“In 2017, the majority of bus drivers earned between €15,000 and €25,000. All bus drivers also enjoy additional benefits including free health insurance and free unlimited travel on all buses for them and their direct family

“These conditions are offered to all employees irrespective of their country of origin, whether male or female, young or not so young. Such remuneration packages are far from so-called ‘cheap labour’.”

MPT employs over 1,300 people from 38 different countries around the world.

“The company treats all its employs equally, giving them equal remuneration for equal work. The company does not discriminate in any way with its employees be it on the basis of creed, colour, race, nationality, age or gender.

“MPT strongly regrets that such false statements were made by people that should be occupying positions with responsibility, and who therefore should have at least asked the company before making such serious allegations that are completely incompatible with the philosophy and values of Malta Public Transport.”