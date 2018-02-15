Malta Public Transport hits back over ‘cheap labour’ allegations over Pakistani bus drivers

The bus company said the false statements fired a sentiment of racism between colleagues

matthew_vella
15 February 2018, 12:40pm
by Matthew Vella

The company operating Malta’s public bus service has refuted allegations of cheap labour levelled against its latest recruitment drive in Pakistan.

Malta Public Transport said the remuneration of employees was governed by a collective agreement signed in 2016 with UHM-Voice of the Workers, which represents all employees. “Any allegations of ‘cheap labour’ are nothing more than fabrications and lies aimed at creating dissent amongst the employees and of firing a sentiment of racism between colleagues.”

MPT said the collective agreement gave bus drivers an increase in their salary of more than 20% over a five-year period starting in 2016.

The company said it has always employed drivers from other countries because there were insufficient drivers in Malta to cover all the transportation needs of the country.

MPT said its 1,000 drivers were paid depending on the experience they have with their bus driving licence, and their choice of shift, with bus drivers working a 48-hour week earning more than those on a 40-hour week.

“In 2017, the majority of bus drivers earned between €15,000 and €25,000. All bus drivers also enjoy additional benefits including free health insurance and free unlimited travel on all buses for them and their direct family

“These conditions are offered to all employees irrespective of their country of origin, whether male or female, young or not so young. Such remuneration packages are far from so-called ‘cheap labour’.”

MPT employs over 1,300 people from 38 different countries around the world.

“The company treats all its employs equally, giving them equal remuneration for equal work. The company does not discriminate in any way with its employees be it on the basis of creed, colour, race, nationality, age or gender.

“MPT strongly regrets that such false statements were made by people that should be occupying positions with responsibility, and who therefore should have at least asked the company before making such serious allegations that are completely incompatible with the philosophy and values of Malta Public Transport.”

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
Jason Azzopardi had given Bulebel land to factories, PL says
National

Jason Azzopardi had given Bulebel land to factories, PL says
[WATCH] PN calls for zero-tolerance policy on mental health stigmatisation
National

[WATCH] PN calls for zero-tolerance policy on mental health stigmatisation
Paul Cocks
Malta Public Transport hits back over ‘cheap labour’ allegations over Pakistani bus drivers
National

Malta Public Transport hits back over ‘cheap labour’ allegations over Pakistani bus drivers
Matthew Vella
Vitals investor withdraws court injunction, paving the way for hospitals concession transfer
National

Vitals investor withdraws court injunction, paving the way for hospitals concession transfer
Yannick Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe