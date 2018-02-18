[WATCH] Delia in court tomorrow to ‘take back country’s property’

Nationalist Party (PN) leader Adrian Delia will be going to court tomorrow to initiate legal proceedings to take back Malta’s hospitals, he said this morning.

Addressing party supporters in Zejtun, Delia said that despite asking the government on a number of occasions, to state who the hospitals had been sold to, it had refused to do so.

“We have already said that when they don’t answer and don’t acknowledge us, we will not be silenced, but we will keep fighting for what is ours,” said Delia.

A few days ago, said Delia, he had gone to court and submitted a judicial protest, stressing that the judiciary was the only institution the nation could still count on.

Delia said that there were laws that gave MPs the power to go to court and take back the country’s property in cases where is was being stolen.

“Tomorrow I will be going to court and I will opening a case to get back the Maltese people’s property, and if there is anyone who believes in their country, they should come with me.”

Rather than become the envy of the world, as the Labour Party had promised, Malta found itself being embarrassed and ridiculed, insisted the PN leader.

Referring to the Economist Intelligence Unit – the research and analysis division of the Economist newspaper – Delia said that its recently published democracy index showed that Malta was the western country whose democracy had been eroded the most in 2017.

Turning to the proposed Bulebel industrial estate expansion, Delia said that the government was in breach of the law, since it had “passed laws that required studies to be carried out before a development took place”. The government, he said, was “doing whatever it wanted”.

He questioned, whether the land in question had already been earmarked for specific developments. “Have the contracts and obligations already been made?”

Delia said that while the Labour Party used to accuse the last Nationalist administration of running a cancer factory - the old BWSC power station – it had now already agreed to give up agricultural land in Zejtun to build “drug factories”.

“We must be clear. There is no land left. We can’t afford to lose more precious land. We can’t leave our children less land than we inherited ourselves,” said Delia, insisting the PN would not allow the government to continue “snatching the nation’s precious land”.

Delia said there were sectors that no government had the right to play around with, such as health and education.

He said the way in which the government was treating lecturers at the Malta College for Arts Science and Technology was a disgrace, adding that rather than focusing on their exams, students were wondering what would come of their lecturers.

On health, he said the government had not only abandoned Mount Carmel hospital, but was also stealing the country’s property without giving anything back to the country.

He said Mount Carmel was a place that should give comfort to people going through difficult times, and those who were most vulnerable. “Instead they put CEOs simply because they were Labour Party mayors.”