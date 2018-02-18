150 trees to be planted at L-Ahrax tal-Mellieha

Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Clint Camilleri attended an activity in preparation for the new trees

tia_reljic
18 February 2018, 2:14pm
by Tia Reljic

100 Aleppo Pine trees and 50 African Tamarisk trees are being provided by the Environment Ministry through the Parks Directorate in order to be planted in L-Ahrax tal-Mellieha.

The area was being cleaned and the trees began to be planted in the area this morning.

The initiative by the Association for Hunting and Conservation Mellieha (GħKNK) was hailed as a positive one by Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Clint Camilleri during the activity.

Camilleri also condoned the behaviour of campers who are destroying rubble walls and chopping the trees in the area, adding that the government will be enforcing surveillance in the area to avoid further damage.

Minister for Home Affairs Michael Farrugia and PL MP Clayton Bartolo were also present.

