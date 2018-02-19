[WATCH] Konrad Mizzi expresses faith in judiciary as David Casa gives hour-long testimony

Konrad Mizzi on alleged FIAU report investigating him

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi has again insisted that he has never done anything illegal, and that any investigation into his dealings will prove this.

Mizzi was giving comments to the media at an Air Malta press conference, at the same time that MEP David Casa was in court testifying before magistrate Aaron Bugeja, over what he claims are revelations from a damning Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU) report on Mizzi that he has said he has in his possession.

“As I have always said, I never did anything illegal. There are no transactions, anywhere, they can look at all the banks in the world. They will find nothing that concerns me, I am very relaxed,” said Mizzi, adding that he had full faith in the judiciary and Malta’s rule of law. “I have no problem with David Casa going wherever he needs to go.”

Last month, Casa claimed to have a report in his possession that was so damning, it would leave Prime Minister Joseph Muscat no choice but to sack Mizzi, and OPM chief of staff Keith Schembri.

At the time, Casa had insisted that the report was being analysed, and would be published at a later stage, however at a press conference last Friday, the Nationalist MEP said he would be asking an inquiring magistrate to allow him to testify and present the report in court.

Casa testifies before inquiring magistrate

Casa testifies before inquiring magistrate

Casa’s request to testify was accepted on Saturday and the PN’s head of delegation at the European Parliament testified before Inquiring Magistrate Aaron Bugeja this morning.

The MEP arrived at court punctually at 9:00am this morning, spending over an hour giving evidence before the inquiring magistrate, where he presented him with the FIAU report in question.

Magistrate Bugeja is investigating corruption allegations involving the Prime Minister and former Energy Minister Minister Konrad Mizzi.

“I have no faith in the police or the commissioner of police,” Casa told reporters outside the court building. "I worry when I see the weakening of the democratic institutions. I came to fulfil my duty in the name of the Maltese people and came to the court of magistrates and had a meeting with the magistrate.”

Casa refuted allegations he was working against Malta, insisting that he was working against a government that was “making Malta the object of ridicule abroad.”

“Saying I am working against Malta is an insult,” said Casa, adding that he he had worked to defend the local press from Pilatus bank, that had threatened local newsrooms with $40 million lawsuits.

The bank had threatened several newsrooms on the island with US lawsuits over reports on the banks alleged links to corruption and money laundering.