EU rules stop 20 tonnes of Salina salt from being sold

The salt pens in Salini, which are the most viable pens on the island, were restored with the use of EU agricultural funds and therefore can not produce marketable salt due to high yield

tia_reljic
21 February 2018, 8:28pm
by Tia Reljic

Around 20 tonnes of salt was collected from only two pens last year – none of which can be put on the market due to EU rules, Environment Minister Jose Herrera said.

Restoration of the Salini salt pens was financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development 2007-2013 and the project was completed by 2015.

The fact that EU funds were used to restore the salt pens prevents them from being used to create a dominant market player. Considering the substantial size of the yield – 20 tonnes – it could easily flood the market.

Responding to a parliamentary question on Wednesday, Herrera said that the salt is currently being held in a storage at Salina, and the obligation not to market the salt is valid until 2020. No salt was collected in 2016.

Two assistant salt workers are currently working on the production of salt pens and other maintenance work, and one such position is currently vacant, the minister said.

A storm which contaminated the site in 2003 led salt production to a halt before restoration works began. Work on the salt pens involved a total investment of €7 million EU funds.

Tia Reljic joined MaltaToday in 2017
