January unemployment in Malta declines by 31%

There were 2,000 people registering for work in January, a 30.8% decline over the same month last year

maltatoday
22 February 2018, 11:58am
by Staff Reporter
Fewer people were registering for work in January
Fewer people were registering for work in January

There were 889 fewer people registering for work in January, according to the National Statistics Office.

The data provided by Jobsplus, a government agency, showed that the decrease was felt across age groups.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also decreased by 35 to reach 284.

The NSO said the largest share of men and women (23.6%) on the unemployment register sought jobs as clerical support workers. Next in line were people seeking jobs as Technicians and associate professionals forming 16.6% of unemployed. 

Registered unemployed

Age         Jan 2017        Jan 2018

U20            120                98

20-24          217                130

25-29          233                123

30-44          948                586

45+            1,371             1,063

Total          2,889             2,000

More in National
Updated | Delia hits out at Twitter allegations of 'conflict' over Labour energy policy
National

Updated | Delia hits out at Twitter allegations of 'conflict' over Labour energy policy
Paul Cocks
[WATCH] Updated | MUT will not allow the creation of ‘second class’ lecturers at MCAST
National

[WATCH] Updated | MUT will not allow the creation of ‘second class’ lecturers at MCAST
Yannick Pace
January unemployment in Malta declines by 31%
National

January unemployment in Malta declines by 31%
Staff Reporter
[ANALYSIS] Malta faces a new test on migration as Italy’s hard right edges closer to power
National

[ANALYSIS] Malta faces a new test on migration as Italy’s hard right edges closer to power
James Debono
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe