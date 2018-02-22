January unemployment in Malta declines by 31%

There were 889 fewer people registering for work in January, according to the National Statistics Office.

The data provided by Jobsplus, a government agency, showed that the decrease was felt across age groups.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also decreased by 35 to reach 284.

The NSO said the largest share of men and women (23.6%) on the unemployment register sought jobs as clerical support workers. Next in line were people seeking jobs as Technicians and associate professionals forming 16.6% of unemployed.

Registered unemployed

Age Jan 2017 Jan 2018

U20 120 98

20-24 217 130

25-29 233 123

30-44 948 586

45+ 1,371 1,063

Total 2,889 2,000