January unemployment in Malta declines by 31%
There were 2,000 people registering for work in January, a 30.8% decline over the same month last year
There were 889 fewer people registering for work in January, according to the National Statistics Office.
The data provided by Jobsplus, a government agency, showed that the decrease was felt across age groups.
The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work also decreased by 35 to reach 284.
The NSO said the largest share of men and women (23.6%) on the unemployment register sought jobs as clerical support workers. Next in line were people seeking jobs as Technicians and associate professionals forming 16.6% of unemployed.
Registered unemployed
Age Jan 2017 Jan 2018
U20 120 98
20-24 217 130
25-29 233 123
30-44 948 586
45+ 1,371 1,063
Total 2,889 2,000