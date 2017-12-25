|
Shopping mall fire leaves 37 dead in the Philippines
The majority of the victims were employees at a call centre based in the mall
24 December 2017, 9:52am
According to city government officials, the majority of those killed were workers at a call centre, with the city’s vice mayor Paolo Duterte – the eldest son of president Rodrigo Duterte - insisting there was “zero” chance of survival for the 37.
The fire broke out on Saturday at a furniture store on the mall’s third level and quickly engulfed an outsourcing business on the upper floor, said a spokeswoman for the city government.
The cause of the fire is not yet known however investigations are underway to determine exactly what happened.
President Duterte and his daughter, Sara Duterte, who is mayor of the city, visited the scene late on Saturday to meet anxious relatives of the missing and survivors.
Six people were rescued and taken to hospital.
|
