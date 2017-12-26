|
Alexei Navalny barred from running in 2018 Russian election
Alexei Navalny, a Putin critic and his biggest political opponent, has been formally banned from running in next year's presidential election
26 December 2017, 9:04am
The central election commission decided unanimously that the anti-corruption crusader is not eligible to run because he was subject to a suspended prison sentence.
Twelve of the 13 members of the commission voted to block the 41-year-old, with one abstaining, citing a possible conflict of interest.
The decision, which was widely expected, comes after the Russian opposition leader’s supporters turned out in thousands across the country to endorse him on Sunday.
Navalny, who claims the corruption conviction against him is politically motivated, said he plans to appeal the decision. He also called on his supporters to boycott the election.
In a pre-recorded video message, he said: "We knew this could happen, and so we have a straight-forward, clear plan.
"We announce a boycott of the election. The process in which we are called to participate is not a real election. It will feature only Putin and the candidates which he has personally selected."
President Vladimir Putin is running for his fourth term in office in next year’s election, and is widely expected to win.
Nayalny is the most serious challenger that Putin has faced in all his years of power, and the court cases against him have been viewed as a tool to keep him from running for office.
The central election commission chief, Ella Pamfilova, told Navalny ahead of its vote to bar him that “maybe we would be interested if you were running,” but said the conviction doesn’t allow the commission to put him on the ballot.
Before the commission's vote, Navalny delivered a speech demanding he be allowed to run against Putin. It reportedly angered election officials.
Referring to himself in third person, he said: "If you do not allow me to run, you are taking a decision against millions of people who are demanding that Navalny take part.”
