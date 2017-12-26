UK intercepts Russian warship in North Sea on Christmas Day

The British frigate HMS St Albans - a high-readiness unit - was sent to patrol the area after a Russian navy intelligence-gathering warship, the Admiral Gorshkov, approached British territory

A British Navy warship was required to escort a Russian frigate near UK waters in the North Sea on Christmas day.The British frigate HMS St Albans - a high-readiness unit - was sent to patrol the area after a Russian navy intelligence-gathering warship, the Admiral Gorshkov, approached British territory.The Royal Navy said HMS St Albans monitored the Admiral Gorshkov's "activity in areas of national interest".Britain believes Russia poses a threat to underwater internet cables. Air Chief Marshal Sir Stuart Peach, the chief of the UK defence staff, said earlier this month that Britain and Nato needed to prioritise protecting undersea cables which criss-cross the seabed, warning of catastrophic consequences if these were successfully attacked."Russia's submarine activity is now at its highest level since the Cold War," said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in an interview. He has warned of Russia expanding its naval operation in the North Sea.Britain has been working in partnership with NATO aircraft to monitor any threat in the North Atlantic.