We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

National

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off M...

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

National

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

National

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud...

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

National

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

National

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public, Archbishop says

National

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public,...

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

World

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

National

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

National

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Business News

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Stewa...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

World

Emergency medical evacuations begin in Syria's Eastern Ghouta

Home
News
World

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

The United States has placed sanctions on two North Korean officials behind their country’s ballistic missile programme

27 December 2017, 4:35pm
Print Version
The United States has places sanctions on two North Korean officials behind the development of nuclear missiles.

The US treasury named the two men as Kim Jong-sik and Ri Pyong-chol, and said both were “key leaders” in North Korea’s ballistic missile programme.

The US treasury secretary said Kim was reportedly a key figure in North Korea’s efforts to switch its missile program from liquid to solid fuel, while Ri was reported to be a key official in its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) development.

“Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea’s ballistic missile programs, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate North Korea and achieve a fully denuclearized Korean peninsula,” treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

The steps were the latest in a campaign aimed at forcing North Korea to abandon a weapons programme aimed at developing nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States.

North Korea has since said the move was "an act of war" and tantamount to a total economic blockade.

The new sanctions will block any transactions by the two men carried out in the US, essentially freezing any American assets they may have and prohibit any dealings by US citizens with them.

Both men are regularly photographed alongside North Korea leader Kim Jong-un at missile launches.

The sanctions come in response to Pyongyang’s 28 November firing of a ballistic missile, which the US said was its highest yet.

 In the past year, the country has tested ever more ambitious types of missile, and said it can now reach the entire continental United States.

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices

National

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘...

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister

National

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minist...

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas

National

[WATCH] Maltese Foreign Minister meets Palestinian...

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears

National

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrear...

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption commission

National

Democratic Party offers to join anti-corruption co...

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be made more public, Archbishop says

National

Church-State 'working relationship' needs to be ma...

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

World

North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President cautions

National

Lack of respect spilling to Facebook, President ca...

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dangerous’ toy

National

Consumer affairs watchdog orders recall of ‘dang...

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks from real estate

Business News

Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks f...

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Court & Police

Charged with smuggling 48kg of tobacco

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

National

Here's how buses will run on New Year's Eve

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons

National

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European tel...

Government must give written consent for Vitals transfer to Steward Health Care

National

Government must give written consent for Vitals tr...

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on female travelers

World

Tunisia suspends Emirates flights over ban on fema...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices
2

Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears
3

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
4

Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election
5

Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons