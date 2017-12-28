|
North Korea missile makers hit with US sanctions
The United States has placed sanctions on two North Korean officials behind their country’s ballistic missile programme
27 December 2017, 4:35pm
The US treasury named the two men as Kim Jong-sik and Ri Pyong-chol, and said both were “key leaders” in North Korea’s ballistic missile programme.
The US treasury secretary said Kim was reportedly a key figure in North Korea’s efforts to switch its missile program from liquid to solid fuel, while Ri was reported to be a key official in its intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) development.
“Treasury is targeting leaders of North Korea’s ballistic missile programs, as part of our maximum pressure campaign to isolate North Korea and achieve a fully denuclearized Korean peninsula,” treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said.
The steps were the latest in a campaign aimed at forcing North Korea to abandon a weapons programme aimed at developing nuclear-tipped missiles capable of hitting the United States.
North Korea has since said the move was "an act of war" and tantamount to a total economic blockade.
The new sanctions will block any transactions by the two men carried out in the US, essentially freezing any American assets they may have and prohibit any dealings by US citizens with them.
Both men are regularly photographed alongside North Korea leader Kim Jong-un at missile launches.
The sanctions come in response to Pyongyang’s 28 November firing of a ballistic missile, which the US said was its highest yet.
In the past year, the country has tested ever more ambitious types of missile, and said it can now reach the entire continental United States.
Business News
Banks’ conservative lending policies cut risks f...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta runway into Polidano offices
2
Adrian Delia reaches agreement to repay tax arrears
3
[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
4
Looking back at 2017 | Egrant: how Caruana Galizia pushed Muscat into an early election
5
Malta’s record fundraiser outshines European telethons
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons