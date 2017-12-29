|
12 dead in apartment fire in New York
At least 12 people have died, and another four were critically injured in the deadliest fire in the city for at least 25 years
29 December 2017, 8:54am
In addition to the deaths, four people were critically injured and two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference late Thursday. The youngest among the dead was 1 year old, the oldest over 50.
De Blasio said the fire was the deadliest in the city for at least 25 years. The cause of the fire, on Prospect Avenue, near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo, is not yet clear.
More than 160 firefighters helped bring the blaze under control. They managed to rescue at least 12 people from the building.
Officials said the first alarm sounded at the five-storey building at about 19:00 local time (00:00 GMT).
Speaking at the scene, De Blasio said a nearby school had been set up to shelter those evacuated from the building. The city is currently experiencing bitterly cold weather.
"We're here at the scene of an unspeakable tragedy," De Blasio said.
Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, described the fire as a "tragedy... without question historic in its magnitude".
"In a department that is surely no stranger to tragedy, we're shocked by the lives lost."
Witness Rafael Gonzalez, who lives in a building across the street, told WCBS-TV he was woken by the smell of smoke and then saw some people using a fire escape of the burning building as the fire raged.
The building contains more than 20 flats and was built just over 100 years ago, the New York Times reported.
