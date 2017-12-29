12 dead in apartment fire in New York

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Mic...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged wi...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Film

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Home
News
World

12 dead in apartment fire in New York

At least 12 people have died, and another four were critically injured in the deadliest fire in the city for at least 25 years 

29 December 2017, 8:54am
Print Version
(Photo: BBC)
(Photo: BBC)
At least 12 people have been killed in a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx borough in New York. It was the deadliest fire in the city in more than a quarter-century.

In addition to the deaths, four people were critically injured and two people sustained non-life-threatening injuries, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference late Thursday. The youngest among the dead was 1 year old, the oldest over 50.

De Blasio said the fire was the deadliest in the city for at least 25 years.  The cause of the fire, on Prospect Avenue, near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo, is not yet clear.

Mayor Bill de Blasio at the scene of the fatal fire on Prospect Avenue in the Bronx (Photo: New York Times)
Mayor Bill de Blasio at the scene of the fatal fire on Prospect Avenue in the Bronx (Photo: New York Times)
"Tonight, here in the Bronx there are families that have been torn apart. This is the worst fire tragedy we have seen in this city in at least a quarter century. Based on the information we have now, this will rank as one as the worst losses of life to a fire in many, many years," he said.

More than 160 firefighters helped bring the blaze under control. They managed to rescue at least 12 people from the building.

Officials said the first alarm sounded at the five-storey building at about 19:00 local time (00:00 GMT).

Speaking at the scene, De Blasio said a nearby school had been set up to shelter those evacuated from the building. The city is currently experiencing bitterly cold weather.

"We're here at the scene of an unspeakable tragedy," De Blasio said.

 

Evacuees from a deadly fire in an apartment building on Thursday (photo: New York Times)
Evacuees from a deadly fire in an apartment building on Thursday (photo: New York Times)
The fire began on the first floor but spread throughout the building, as the wind fed oxygen to the flames. The people who died were on various floors, the fire commissioner, Daniel A. Nigro, said.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, described the fire as a "tragedy... without question historic in its magnitude".

"In a department that is surely no stranger to tragedy, we're shocked by the lives lost."

Witness Rafael Gonzalez, who lives in a building across the street, told WCBS-TV he was woken by the smell of smoke and then saw some people using a fire escape of the burning building as the fire raged.

The building contains more than 20 flats and was built just over 100 years ago, the New York Times reported.

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally wi...

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro ...

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘hug...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel docume...

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers r...

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017
3

Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU
4

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
5

Looking back at 2017 | I, Paul, take you, Peter...