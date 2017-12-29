Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

Two men in England have been charged over a suspected terror attack less than a week before Christmas, after police raids in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire

Police investigating a suspected UK Christmas attack plot have charged two men with terror offences.Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and a 22-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.Both men will appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday.The pair were among four men arrested on 19 December, when police raided properties as part of a join operation with MI5.Specialist counter terrorism police raided five properties on the day, following an “Islamist related” investigation. the day fell on the anniversary of the Berlin Christmas market attack.The arrests came after an investigation in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.Officers were later assisted by an army bomb disposal unit to carry out a controlled explosion at an address in Derby on 22 December.Residents had to evacuate their homes and local schools were placed on lockdown during the raids, which included homes, offices and a community centre.People described hearing explosions as the police rounded up the suspects.Police were given until Christmas Day to decide if they wanted to charge the four men. A 36-year-old man, from Burngreave in Sheffield, remained in custody, while a 41-year-old man, from Meersbrook in Sheffield, was released on Saturday.