We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Mic...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged wi...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Film

The best and worst films of 2017 | Teodor Reljic

Home
News
World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

Two men in England have been charged over a suspected terror attack less than a week before Christmas, after police raids in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire

29 December 2017, 9:54am
Print Version
Police investigating a suspected UK Christmas attack plot have charged two men with terror offences.

Andi Sami Star, 31, from Chesterfield, and a 22-year-old man from Sheffield have been charged with engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Both men will appear via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on Friday.

The pair were among four men arrested on 19 December, when police raided properties as part of a join operation with MI5.

Specialist counter terrorism police raided five properties on  the day, following an “Islamist related” investigation. the day fell on the anniversary of the Berlin Christmas market attack.  

The arrests came after an investigation in South Yorkshire and Derbyshire led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

Officers were later assisted by an army bomb disposal unit to carry out a controlled explosion at an address in Derby on 22 December.

Residents had to evacuate their homes and local schools were placed on lockdown during the raids, which included homes, offices and a community centre.

People described hearing explosions as the police rounded up the suspects.

Police were given until Christmas Day to decide if they wanted to charge the four men. A 36-year-old man, from Burngreave in Sheffield, remained in custody, while a 41-year-old man, from Meersbrook in Sheffield, was released on Saturday.

 

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally wi...

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro ...

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘hug...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel docume...

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Blogs

Freedom of speech is not just for Christmas

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

World

Two charged over suspected Christmas terror plot

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Business News

GlobalCapital postpones €15 million rights issue

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers recall the past

Health

Animated series hopes to help dementia sufferers r...

Towards a more humane education

Blogs

Towards a more humane education

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017
3

Italians vote on 4 March in election that could shake the EU
4

[WATCH] ‘Hawn King’… man greets Prime Minister
5

Looking back at 2017 | I, Paul, take you, Peter...