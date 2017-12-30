|
Court & Police
Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents
|
Gunmen kill 12 in Cairo church
Two men on a motorcycle opened fire and tried to storm the Mar Mina church in Helwan City on Friday
29 December 2017, 5:07pm
Two men on a motorcycle opened fire and tried to storm the Mar Mina church in Helwan City on Friday, which led to a shootout between the attackers and security officers, according to Egypt's Health Ministry spokesman. Eight Coptic Christians were among those killed.
Egypt's Interior Ministry said one of the two attackers was killed. The second assailant is said to have fled the scene.
Egyptian Coptic Orthodox Christians are frequently targeted in Egypt. More than 100 Christians have been killed in Egypt in the past year - most attacks claimed by the local branch of the so-called Islamic State group.
Security forces have put checkpoints in place around the capital in response to the attacks.
They announced plans to deploy rapid-reaction forces and electronic jamming equipment earlier this week to protect festivities around the New Year and Coptic Christmas on 7 January.
During a Palm Sunday service in April more than 40 people were killed and many more injured by bomb attacks in two separate cities and in May nearly 30 people were killed when gunmen attacked a bus carrying Coptic Christians to a monastery.
Court & Police
Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...
Court & Police
Albanian pair jailed for using false travel docume...
|
Trending Articles
1
[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2
[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017
3
Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol
4
IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits
5
Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons