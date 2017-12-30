We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Putin calls for Russia-US 'pragmatic cooperation' in New Year's message to Trump

World

Putin calls for Russia-US 'pragmatic cooperation' in New Year's m...

Archishop’s New Year’s message emphasises encouraging, listening to young people

National

Archishop’s New Year’s message emphasises encouraging, listen...

Berlin to include 'safety area' for women during New Year festivities

World

Berlin to include 'safety area' for women during New Year festivi...

Brexit spurs Irish passport grab

World

Brexit spurs Irish passport grab

Gunmen kill 12 in Cairo church

World

Gunmen kill 12 in Cairo church

Easy to prepare meal for New Year's Eve

Food

Easy to prepare meal for New Year's Eve

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Mic...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged wi...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Technology

Apple apologises for slowing down older iPhones

Home
News
World

Putin calls for Russia-US 'pragmatic cooperation' in New Year's message to Trump

Russian president says ‘mutual respect’ could be a ‘base to develop relations’ between the two countries

30 December 2017, 2:09pm
Print Version
Russian president Vladimir Putin has called for 'pragmatic cooperation' between Russia and the United States in his New Year's message to US president Donald Trump
Russian president Vladimir Putin has called for 'pragmatic cooperation' between Russia and the United States in his New Year's message to US president Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, has called for ‘pragmatic cooperation’ with the United States in his New Year’s message to US president Donald Trump, the Kremlin reported today.

The Kremlin announced that Putin told Trump that a "a constructive Russian-American dialogue is especially needed to strengthen strategic stability in the world”.

The Russian president also made reference to using ‘mutual respect’ as ‘a base to develop relations’ between his country and the US.

Putin emphasised that ‘This would allow us to move towards building pragmatic cooperation, orientated on the long term’, the Kremlin said.

Following Russia’s annexation of Crimea in 2014, as well as accusations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, relations between Moscow and Washington sank to their lowest since the end of the Cold War.

Putin reportedly also sent messages to other heads of state, including German chancellor Angela Merkel, Syrian president Bashar Al-Assar and French president Emmanuel Macron.

Putin calls for Russia-US 'pragmatic cooperation' in New Year's message to Trump

World

Putin calls for Russia-US 'pragmatic cooperation' ...

Archishop’s New Year’s message emphasises encouraging, listening to young people

National

Archishop’s New Year’s message emphasises enco...

Berlin to include 'safety area' for women during New Year festivities

World

Berlin to include 'safety area' for women during N...

Brexit spurs Irish passport grab

World

Brexit spurs Irish passport grab

Gunmen kill 12 in Cairo church

World

Gunmen kill 12 in Cairo church

Easy to prepare meal for New Year's Eve

Food

Easy to prepare meal for New Year's Eve

Gas power project government guarantee formally withdrawn

National

Gas power project government guarantee formally wi...

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

National

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol

National

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro ...

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

National

Wrap up for the last weekend of the year

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘huge’, Jason Micallef says

National

[WATCH] New Year's Eve celebrations will be ‘hug...

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Court & Police

Minister cleared of spreading false news

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

National

Crashed private jet towed to hangar

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest

Court & Police

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells...

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel documents

Court & Police

Albanian pair jailed for using false travel docume...

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Private jet of Tory peer Lord Ashcroft ‘taxies’ off Malta apron into Polidano offices
2

[WATCH] No love lost among political commentators in heated debate looking back on 2017
3

Anonymous group replaces baby Jesus with the Euro symbol
4

Police orders not there to be ignored, court tells man charged with resisting arrest
5

IGM calls for action against SLAPP lawsuits