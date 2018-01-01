We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Annual Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser under way

National

Annual Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser under way

No DUIs amongst the 1,832 vehicles stopped in police road checks last night

Court & Police

No DUIs amongst the 1,832 vehicles stopped in police road checks ...

Crowds of around 85,000 congregate in Valletta for New Year’s Eve celebrations

National

Crowds of around 85,000 congregate in Valletta for New Year’s E...

[WATCH] Daphne Caruana Galizia murder ‘hurt me on a human level’, Prime Minister says

National

[WATCH] Daphne Caruana Galizia murder ‘hurt me on a human level...

Australia ushers in New Year with rainbow display as same-sex marriage is legalised

World

Australia ushers in New Year with rainbow display as same-sex mar...

Updated | Man to be charged with attempted homicide after Hal Ghaxaq fight

Court & Police

Updated | Man to be charged with attempted homicide after Hal Gha...

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog

Blogs

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog

[WATCH] New Year's Resolutions

National

[WATCH] New Year's Resolutions

Maltese man arrested for falsely reporting a letter about a bomb

National

Maltese man arrested for falsely reporting a letter about a bomb

Man arrested in attempted shop burglary

Court & Police

Man arrested in attempted shop burglary

Germany has given €230 million toward job creation in Middle East

World

Germany has given €230 million toward job creation in Middle Ea...

Labour, PN end-of-year messages to be broadcast on both parties' stations

National

Labour, PN end-of-year messages to be broadcast on both parties' ...

Man grievously injured in traffic accident

Court & Police

Man grievously injured in traffic accident

2018 should be a year of major reforms

Editorial

2018 should be a year of major reforms

Punished for success | Godfrey Grima

Interview

Punished for success | Godfrey Grima

Three indulgent breakfast recipes for New Year’s Day

Food

Three indulgent breakfast recipes for New Year’s Day

Home
News
World

Australia ushers in New Year with rainbow display as same-sex marriage is legalised

About 1.6 million gather in Sydney Harbour for famous New Year firework display

1 January 2018, 9:52am
Print Version
Sydney ushered in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display and a rainbow waterfall (Photo: Getty)
Sydney ushered in the New Year with a spectacular fireworks display and a rainbow waterfall (Photo: Getty)
A ‘spectacular’ fireworks display, with an estimated worldwide audience of one billion people, welcomed the New Year in Sydney, Australia.

Around 1.6 million people gather around the edge of Sydney Harbour to see a rainbow waterfall off the harbour’s bridge, celebrating the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the country.

Clover Moore, Sydney’s Lord Mayor, said that the display reinforced the city’s position as the worldwide New Year’s Eve capital.

"The most technologically advanced fireworks display I'm told," she said, adding that it would serve to promote Sydney to the world.

Australia’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to legalise same-sex marriage earlier in December.

Annual Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser under way

National

Annual Dar tal-Providenza fundraiser under way

No DUIs amongst the 1,832 vehicles stopped in police road checks last night

Court & Police

No DUIs amongst the 1,832 vehicles stopped in poli...

Crowds of around 85,000 congregate in Valletta for New Year’s Eve celebrations

National

Crowds of around 85,000 congregate in Valletta for...

[WATCH] Daphne Caruana Galizia murder ‘hurt me on a human level’, Prime Minister says

National

[WATCH] Daphne Caruana Galizia murder ‘hurt me o...

Australia ushers in New Year with rainbow display as same-sex marriage is legalised

World

Australia ushers in New Year with rainbow display ...

Updated | Man to be charged with attempted homicide after Hal Ghaxaq fight

Court & Police

Updated | Man to be charged with attempted homicid...

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog

Blogs

[WATCH] Saviour Balzan’s videoblog

[WATCH] New Year's Resolutions

National

[WATCH] New Year's Resolutions

Maltese man arrested for falsely reporting a letter about a bomb

National

Maltese man arrested for falsely reporting a lette...

Man arrested in attempted shop burglary

Court & Police

Man arrested in attempted shop burglary

Germany has given €230 million toward job creation in Middle East

World

Germany has given €230 million toward job creati...

Labour, PN end-of-year messages to be broadcast on both parties' stations

National

Labour, PN end-of-year messages to be broadcast on...

Man grievously injured in traffic accident

Court & Police

Man grievously injured in traffic accident

2018 should be a year of major reforms

Editorial

2018 should be a year of major reforms

Punished for success | Godfrey Grima

Interview

Punished for success | Godfrey Grima

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] New Year's Resolutions
2

Punished for success | Godfrey Grima
3

[WATCH] Daphne Caruana Galizia murder ‘hurt me on a human level’, Prime Minister says
4

Maltese man arrested for falsely reporting a letter about a bomb
5

Updated | Man to be charged with attempted homicide after Hal Ghaxaq fight