Australia ushers in New Year with rainbow display as same-sex marriage is legalised

About 1.6 million gather in Sydney Harbour for famous New Year firework display

A ‘spectacular’ fireworks display, with an estimated worldwide audience of one billion people, welcomed the New Year in Sydney, Australia.Around 1.6 million people gather around the edge of Sydney Harbour to see a rainbow waterfall off the harbour’s bridge, celebrating the legalisation of same-sex marriage in the country.Clover Moore, Sydney’s Lord Mayor, said that the display reinforced the city’s position as the worldwide New Year’s Eve capital."The most technologically advanced fireworks display I'm told," she said, adding that it would serve to promote Sydney to the world.Australia’s parliament voted overwhelmingly to legalise same-sex marriage earlier in December.