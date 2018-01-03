We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Air Malta aircraft performs precautionary priority landing

[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens

2018 European Capitals of Culture: Valletta's 'festa' and Leeuwarden's 'open community'

Slippery shoplifter remanded in custody

Barman charged after Qawra drugs find

At least 48 dead in bus crash in Pasamayo, Peru

Hospital swamped as 'very bad' flu season sweeps over Malta

Strong markets | Calamatta Cuschieri

[WATCH] Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

Trump boasts his nuclear button is bigger than Kim Jong-un's

Looking at 2018 | Doubling down on crypto-currency

Generosity, transparency and tax harmonization | PKF Malta

Man seriously injured in St Julians's car accident

Their hopes for Valletta 2018 and beyond: a year of the This Week interview

How vital was Vitals?

Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence

[WATCH] Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

A fed-up Ryanair passenger forced his way out of the emergency exit after waiting to disembark a delayed flight 

3 January 2018, 9:08am
Print Version
 

An impatient Ryanair passenger shocked other travellers when he forced his way out of the emergency exit after getting fed up waiting to disembark during a flight from the UK to Spain.

The passenger, reportedly a a 57-year-old Polish national, perched on the wing of flight FR8164 with his hand luggage as the plane sat on the tarmac at Malaga airport.

The flight from London had been delayed one hour on departure, and passengers were reportedly kept on board 30 minutes after landing at Malaga.

He was eventually talked into getting back on board by ground staff and  held until he was arrested by local police.

Fellow passenger Fernando Del Valle Villalobos told Mail Online: “This man decided he wasn’t going to wait any longer.

“He activated the emergency door and left, saying: ‘I’m going via the wing’. It was surreal.”

 “This airport security breach occurred after landing in Malaga airport on 1 January,” a spokesman for Ryanair said.

“Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities.”

 

