[WATCH] Ryanair passenger takes emergency exit

A fed-up Ryanair passenger forced his way out of the emergency exit after waiting to disembark a delayed flight

An impatient Ryanair passenger shocked other travellers when he forced his way out of the emergency exit after getting fed up waiting to disembark during a flight from the UK to Spain.The passenger, reportedly a a 57-year-old Polish national, perched on the wing of flight FR8164 with his hand luggage as the plane sat on the tarmac at Malaga airport.The flight from London had been delayed one hour on departure, and passengers were reportedly kept on board 30 minutes after landing at Malaga.He was eventually talked into getting back on board by ground staff and held until he was arrested by local police.Fellow passenger Fernando Del Valle Villalobos told Mail Online: “This man decided he wasn’t going to wait any longer.“He activated the emergency door and left, saying: ‘I’m going via the wing’. It was surreal.”“This airport security breach occurred after landing in Malaga airport on 1 January,” a spokesman for Ryanair said.“Malaga airport police immediately arrested the passenger in question and since this was a breach of Spanish safety and security regulations, it is being dealt with by the Spanish authorities.”