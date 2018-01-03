At least 48 dead in bus crash in Pasamayo, Peru

At least 48 people have been killed after a bus carrying some 57 passengers plunged down a cliff on Peru's 'Devil's Curve' highway

📷 📷 Imágenes del accidente en Pasamayo. Helicópteros apoyan en las labores de rescate (Fotos: Carquin Villa Yong) https://t.co/06Zc7VtrAc pic.twitter.com/Fkg8639QiI — Agencia Andina (@Agencia_Andina) January 2, 2018

A least 48 people have been killed after a bus plunged 100m down a cliff and landed upside down on a beach in Peru.The vehicle was traveling on a coastal highway about 25 miles north of the capital Lima when it flew off the road after being hit by a tractor-trailer rig, officials said.The accident happened on a notorious stretch of road known as Curva del Diablo (the devil's curve) in Pasamayo.Some 57 people were on board at the time of the crash. Colonel Dino Escudero of the police's highway patrol division has said the death toll is likely to rise.The health ministry said six survivors had so far been pulled from the wreckage and taken to hospital.Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said it was "painful for the whole country to suffer an accident of this magnitude".He sent a message of "deep solidarity" to the families of the victims.Peru transport chief Dino Escudero said an investigation had been launched but it appeared that the coach had been in collision with another vehicle, causing the driver to lose control.A helicopter was helping in the rescue operation, which was suspended overnight due to lack of light and a rising tide.