We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court told

Court & Police

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court...

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals sale to US provider

National

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals s...

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo

Court & Police

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidn...

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

National

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

World

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

National

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

Technology

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Travel

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over Naxxar shooting

Court & Police

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over ...

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

World

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Technology

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence

National

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police off...

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

Blogs

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Europe

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

The most anticipated films of 2018

Film

The most anticipated films of 2018

Home
News
World

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

Iceland has become the first country in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women

4 January 2018, 10:36am
Print Version
Iceland has become the first country in the world to make it illegal to pay men more than women.  

Under the new legislation which passed on Monday, companies and government agencies with more than 25 employees will be required to obtain government certification for their equal pay policies.

Officials had already agreed to end the gender pay gap by 2020. The new, however, would close that gap even sooner by holding companies responsible for equal pay.

Those who fail to demonstrate pay equality will face fines.

“It’s a mechanism to ensure women and men are being paid equally,” Dagny Osk Aradottir Pind, a board member of the Icelandic Women’s Rights Association, told Al Jazeera.

“We have had legislation saying that pay should be equal for men and women for decades now, but we still have a pay gap.”

The law came into effect on Monday, the first day of the year, but Iceland was already considered the world’s most gender-equal country for nine years, according to the World Economic Forum. The group’s Global Gender Gap report found that the country nearly closed more than 70% of its gender gap.  

 “Women have been talking about this for decades, and I really feel that we have managed to raise awareness, and we have managed to get to the point that people realize that the legislation we have had in place is not working, and we need to do something more,” Aradottir Pind said. 

The legislation was backed by both political parties in the country’s parliament, where women make up 50% of its lawmakers Officials first proposed the new law on International Women’s Day, last March.

“We need to make sure that men and women enjoy equal opportunity in the workplace,” Thorsteinn Viglundsson, equality and social affairs minister, said in March. “It is our responsibility to take every measure to achieve that.”

Iceland's current Prime Minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir
Iceland's current Prime Minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir
It’s no surprise to some that Iceland is the first country to make strides in equal pay. The country not only has a parliament in which half of the legislators are female, but it also has a new female prime minister, Katrin Jakobsdottir.

The country had its first female prime minister, Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir, in 2009 and its first female president in Vigdís Finnbogadóttir in 1980. 

 

 

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from suicide, court told

Court & Police

Police intervention saved loan sharks' victim from...

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind VGH hospitals sale to US provider

National

[WATCH] Updated | PN questions real motive behind ...

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo

Court & Police

Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts...

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel CEO

National

Former Kalaxlokk chairman appointed Mount Carmel C...

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train crash

World

14 dead and over 100 injured in South Africa train...

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

National

MCAST industrial action temporarily suspended

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

Markets hit records | Calamatta Cuschieri

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

Technology

iCentre offers discount on old iPhone batteries

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commended rating

Travel

La Vallette Lounge at MIA receives a highly commen...

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought by police over Naxxar shooting

Court & Police

Italian national charged with 2015 hold-up sought ...

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than women

World

Iceland makes it illegal to pay men more than wome...

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Technology

Major Intel chip security flaw discovered

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence

National

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgr...

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

Blogs

Domestic violence: Whose side are the police on?

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Europe

[WATCH] Storm Eleanor blasts across Europe

Trending Articles
1

[WATCH] Is-Suq Tal-Belt officially opens
2

Updated | Hospital swamped as ‘very bad’ flu season sweeps over Malta
3

Minister says comments on ‘hard-working’ disgraced police official no justification of domestic violence
4

Gaming addiction classified as mental health condition by World Health Organisation
5

Adrian Delia and a revolution of confidence