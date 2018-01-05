We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
World

Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash

A South African woman had died and a dozen other injured in a hot air balloon crash near the Egyptian city Luxor

5 January 2018, 12:30pm
A 36-year-old woman has died and a dozen other tourists injured in a hot air balloon crash in Egypt.

A hot air balloon carrying tourists of different nationalities has crashed near the Egyptian city of Luxor.

About 20 people were on board when the accident occurred on Friday.

Officials said the pilot lost control after strong winds forced the balloon off course around 45 minutes into the flight.

Officials confirmed the death of a South African woman
Egypt's health ministry confirmed the death of a South African tourist and the number of those injured but did not give further details.

The injured are being treated at Luxor International Hospital, with two people in serious condition.

In 2016, 22 Chinese tourists suffered minor injuries in another balloon crash, which promoted the country to temporarily halt flights while it tightened safety measure.

In 2013, 19 people were killed near the same city in another hot air balloon crash, when it caught fire in a mid-air gas explosion. 

