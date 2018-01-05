|
Business News
Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost services
Court & Police
Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park
|
Woman killed in Egypt hot air balloon crash
A South African woman had died and a dozen other injured in a hot air balloon crash near the Egyptian city Luxor
5 January 2018, 12:30pm
A hot air balloon carrying tourists of different nationalities has crashed near the Egyptian city of Luxor.
About 20 people were on board when the accident occurred on Friday.
Officials said the pilot lost control after strong winds forced the balloon off course around 45 minutes into the flight.
The injured are being treated at Luxor International Hospital, with two people in serious condition.
In 2016, 22 Chinese tourists suffered minor injuries in another balloon crash, which promoted the country to temporarily halt flights while it tightened safety measure.
In 2013, 19 people were killed near the same city in another hot air balloon crash, when it caught fire in a mid-air gas explosion.
Business News
Majority of businesses satisfied with MaltaPost se...
Court & Police
Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred f...
|
Trending Articles
1
Updated | Army called in to defuse car bomb that failed to explode in Fgura
2
Slovenian magnate Dragan Solak outed by MaltaFiles over tax avoidance, is Malta’s newest citizen
3
American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff
4
Czech man fighting extradition from Malta recounts harrowing kidnapping in Gozo
5
Person acting as a ‘Parker’ fined and barred from car park
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons