|
Macron: It is time to stop pretending that Turkey will join the EU
French president Emmanuel Macron proposed an EU ‘partnership’ with Turkey as opposed to full integration
6 January 2018, 1:38pm
Instead, Macron suggested a “partnership” with Turkey rather than integration, as he thinks that the “natural progression towards the opening of new negotiation chapters” is not possible, but that the parameters of the relationship between Turkey and the EU needs to be revisited to be one of “cooperation” and “partnership”.
In a joint video conference during a visit to France by Erdogan, Macron insisted that progress towards Turkey’s integration into the EU is not to be expected in the coming years, and that it was hypocritical to suggest the contrary.
Erdogan objected, saying that Turkey’s accession process dates back to 1963. “No other country has been treated this way. It has made us seriously tired,” he said, adding that “one cannot permanently implore and wait to be included.”
The Turkish president’s trip to France in a bid to win the support of France for relaunching the accession process is his first since a failed coup in Turkey on July 2016.
In the meantime, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with German counterpart Sigmar Gabriel today, and both agreed to make amends following disputes over Ankara’s backlash following the failed coup, which also led to the arrest of German citizens in Turkey.
|
Trending Articles
1
Three police officers caught with cocaine in Paceville raid
2
Serbian magnate Dragan Solak outed by MaltaFiles over tax avoidance, is Malta’s newest citizen
3
The future of online gambling: Ethereum smart contracts
4
Updated | Army called in to defuse car bomb that failed to explode in Fgura
5
American University of Malta head silent on changes to academic staff
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons