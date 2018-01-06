|
Suspected organ trafficker arrested in Cyprus
Israeli national Moshe Harel to be extradited to Kosovo over human organ trafficking which took place over a decade ago
6 January 2018, 3:39pm
Kosovo, whose independence is not recognised by Cyprus, is now asking for extradition of the suspect, Moshe Harel. Baki Kelani, a spokesperson for Kosovo police, told Reuters that Harel has been a wanted person since 2010.
The man is accused of being part of an organ-trafficking ring in Kosovo which was discovered in 2008, together with nine other people.
Organ trafficking has been a contentious issue in Kosovo after a former UN prosecutor accused the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) of harvesting organs from Serbs killed during the Kosovo war of the late 90s.
