Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder

The woman's body was found chopped up in a dozen pieces near Verona



Two Albanians were arrested for the murder of a 46-year-old Moroccan woman near Verona, Italy, according to Italian media.The body of the victim, Khadija Bencheikh, was found in a field at Valeggio sul Mincio on 30 December, torn into a dozen pieces. The woman was familiar with the suspects, according to reports.Medical examiners said that the victim was killed by multiple blows to the head with a blunt object, and that her body was later cut up with a chainsaw.