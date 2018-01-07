We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder

The woman's body was found chopped up in a dozen pieces near Verona
 

6 January 2018, 4:23pm
Two Albanians were arrested for the murder of a 46-year-old Moroccan woman near Verona, Italy, according to Italian media.

The body of the victim, Khadija Bencheikh, was found in a field at Valeggio sul Mincio on 30 December, torn into a dozen pieces. The woman was familiar with the suspects, according to reports.

Medical examiners said that the victim was killed by multiple blows to the head with a blunt object, and that her body was later cut up with a chainsaw.

