Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder
The woman's body was found chopped up in a dozen pieces near Verona
6 January 2018, 4:23pm
The body of the victim, Khadija Bencheikh, was found in a field at Valeggio sul Mincio on 30 December, torn into a dozen pieces. The woman was familiar with the suspects, according to reports.
Medical examiners said that the victim was killed by multiple blows to the head with a blunt object, and that her body was later cut up with a chainsaw.
