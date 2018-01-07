|
Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual misconduct
Oscar-winning director, Paul Haggis, was accused of sexual harassment by four women, including two accusations of rape
6 January 2018, 6:58pm
The publicist, Haleigh Breest, said that she endured a “shocking and egregious case of rape and sexual assault” in 2013.
The lawyer representing Haggis said that “he didn’t rape anybody,” later adding that “In a society where one of a person’s fundamental rights is the ability to confront an accuser, that right has now been eviscerated when it comes to anyone being charged in the press with any sort of sexual misconduct.”
