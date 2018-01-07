Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

The UK government shake-up is expected to see a number of senior ministers axed

UK Prime Minister Theresa May is to reshuffle her cabinet and junior ministers on Monday, according to reports in the British press.The ministerial shake-up is believed has been imposed on May following the resignation of Damien Green as first secretary of state, after he admitted to lying about the alleged discovery of pornography on his office computer during a police raid. Green was one of May's close allies, and the third minister forced to step down since last June's snap election.Health secretary Jeremy Hunt ha been touted to replace Green, although reports have suggested that May might prefer not to move Hunt in the midst of an NHS winter crisis.According to 10 Downing Street sources, top ministers Philip Hammond, Boris Johnson, Amber Rudd and David Davis are safe, although the same can’t be said for Education secretary Justine Greening, who is expected to lose her portfolio.The Sunday Telegraph reported that Ms Greening was fighting to hold on to her position, posting a series of tweets attempting to highlight her achievements in her education brief – twice declaring ‘school standards are rising’.Among those said the most vulnerable are Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin, Business secretary Greg Clark, and the leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom.Moreover, it was also claimed that more sweeping changes in junior ministerial ranks would be made on Tuesday, with many commentators believing May intends to revive her cabinet through the introduction of young, fresh faces.More women and younger MPs are expected to be promoted and given roles at junior ministerial levels.