We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman hit by car in Gudja

Court & Police

Woman hit by car in Gudja

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Secondary campus – PD

National

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Seco...

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Court & Police

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

World

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s assets

National

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s asse...

Economic prosperity evident during festive season – Muscat

National

Economic prosperity evident during festive season – Muscat

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un on the phone

World

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un on the phone

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Editorial

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Interview

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

National

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual misconduct

World

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual misconduct

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Naxxar Lions 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Naxxar Lions 1

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder

World

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder

BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – St Andrews 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Balzan 3 – St Andrews 1

Home
News
World

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

The UK government shake-up is expected to see a number of senior ministers axed

7 January 2018, 1:10pm
Print Version
Theresa May (Photo: Evening Standard)
Theresa May (Photo: Evening Standard)
UK Prime Minister Theresa May is to reshuffle her cabinet and junior ministers on Monday, according to reports in the British press.

The ministerial shake-up is believed has been imposed on May following the resignation of Damien Green as first secretary of state, after he admitted to lying about the alleged discovery of pornography on his office computer during a police raid. Green was one of May's close allies, and the third minister forced to step down since last June's snap election. 

Health secretary Jeremy Hunt ha been touted to replace Green, although reports have suggested that May might prefer not to move Hunt in the midst of an NHS winter crisis.

According to 10 Downing Street sources, top ministers Philip Hammond, Boris Johnson, Amber Rudd and David Davis are safe, although the same can’t be said for Education secretary Justine Greening, who is expected to lose her portfolio.

The Sunday Telegraph reported that Ms Greening was fighting to hold on to her position, posting a series of tweets attempting to highlight her achievements in her education brief – twice declaring ‘school standards are rising’.

Among those said the most vulnerable are Conservative Party chairman Patrick McLoughlin, Business secretary Greg Clark, and the leader of the Commons Andrea Leadsom.

Moreover, it was also claimed that more sweeping changes in junior ministerial ranks would be made on Tuesday, with many commentators believing May intends to revive her cabinet through the introduction of young, fresh faces.

More women and younger MPs are expected to be promoted and given roles at junior ministerial levels.

Woman hit by car in Gudja

Court & Police

Woman hit by car in Gudja

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a southern Higher Secondary campus – PD

National

Bormla’s Dock 1 should be developed into a south...

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Court & Police

Man charged over Burmarrad shooting

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – reports

World

Theresa May to reshuffle cabinet tomorrow – repo...

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off country’s assets

National

Delia: PN won’t allow foreigners to profit off c...

Economic prosperity evident during festive season – Muscat

National

Economic prosperity evident during festive season ...

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un on the phone

World

Trump would ‘absolutely’ speak to Kim Jong Un ...

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Editorial

Zonqor campus must be stopped

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Interview

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale

National

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concessio...

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athletic 0

Football

BOV Premier League | Valletta 1 – Senglea Athlet...

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Football

BOV Premier League | Lija Athletic 1 – Mosta 5

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual misconduct

World

Four women accuse ‘Crash’ director of sexual m...

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Naxxar Lions 1

Football

BOV Premier League | Sliema Wanderers 1 – Naxxar...

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder

World

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's grueso...

Trending Articles
1

Liquidity problems pushed Vitals to seek concession sale
2

Three police officers caught with cocaine in Paceville raid
3

Two Albanians detained in Italy for woman's gruesome murder
4

Breaking the fourth wall | Malcolm Galea
5

Don’t miss your chance to win the Powerball’s €457,000,000 jackpot from Malta