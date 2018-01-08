Iran bans the teaching of English in primary schools

We make use of cookies to enhance your visit to our site. By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy
Back
Register for SMS Alerts
or enter your details manually below...
First Name:
Last Name:
Email:
Password:
Hometown:
Birthday:
Create my account
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Existing users
Email
Send me a new password
Password
Sorry, we couldn't find those details.
Enter Email
Submit
Sorry, we couldn't find that email.
Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, court told

Court & Police

Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, ...

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five years ago

Court & Police

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five...

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister

National

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to p...

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not intend to kill'

World

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not ...

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissioner

National

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissi...

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

National

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the f...

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Court & Police

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Business News

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Court & Police

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

National

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

Court & Police

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals transfer

National

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals t...

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

World

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Court & Police

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

At least 8 dead and 86 rescued off Libyan coast

World

At least 8 dead and 86 rescued off Libyan coast

Home
News
World

Iran bans the teaching of English in primary schools

Islamic leaders warned that early learning of the language opened the way to a western “cultural invasion”

8 January 2018, 8:52am
Print Version
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned against the ‘teaching of the English language spreading to nursery schools’
Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has warned against the ‘teaching of the English language spreading to nursery schools’
Iran has banned the teaching of English in primary schools, a senior education official has said, to stop the spread of a “cultural invasion” from the west.

Mehdi Navid-Adham, head of the state-run high education council, told Iranian television that teaching English in state-run and privately owned schools was “against regulations and should not happen”.

 “The assumption is that in primary education the groundwork for the Iranian culture of the students is laid,” he said.

The teaching of English usually starts in middle school in Iran, at the age of 12 to 14, but some primary schools below that age also have English classes.

His comments come after the biggest anti-regime protests in almost a decade, which the authorities blamed on a foreign conspiracy led by the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia.

At least 21 people were killed in the protests, and hundreds were arrested including about 90 students at Tehran University, according to members of parliament.

Although the unrest has largely ended, Preisdent Hassan Rouhani is under pressure from regime hardliners to limit social and political freedoms.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, has repeatedly criticised the education system for not being Islamic enough. In 2016, he said it was “unhealthy” to have just English as the main foreign language.

“That does not mean opposition to learning a foreign language, but [this is the] promotion of a foreign culture in the country and among children, young adults and youths,” Khamenei, who has the final say in all state matters, said in a speech to teachers.

“Is it logical to promote their language with our own money?” he asked. Spanish, French and German could also be taught, he said, while insisting he did not mean to “stop teaching English at schools tomorrow”.

 

Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unfit to testify, court told

Court & Police

Woman held captive in cave by husband is still unf...

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked a motorist five years ago

Court & Police

Truck driver's sister tells court he had attacked ...

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister

National

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to rep...

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attack but 'did not intend to kill'

World

Borussia Dortmund bus bombing suspect admits attac...

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Education Commissioner

National

Updated | Women’s groups call for removal of Edu...

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be announced in the following weeks

National

[WATCH] Muscat: Infrastructural projects to be ann...

Man in court after domestic assault with butter knife

Court & Police

Man in court after domestic assault with butter kn...

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Business News

Christian Magro appointed new Magro Brothers CEO

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with belt

Court & Police

Convicted rapist accused of beating partner with b...

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in November

National

Registered unemployed dropped by a quarter in Nove...

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges

Court & Police

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme ch...

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vitals hospitals transfer

National

[WATCH] PN asks Auditor General to investigate Vit...

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Globes

World

[WATCH] Women take centre stage at the Golden Glob...

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Business Comment

The week ahead | Calamatta Cuschieri

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Court & Police

Man held by police over Hamrun brawl

Trending Articles
1

John Dalli's daughters in court on Ponzi scheme charges
2

The story of an unlicensed parker says it all
3

AUM axes lecturers to make up for poor student intake
4

Former Labour MP in court after threatening to report police to prime minister
5

Very schmaltzy but true...