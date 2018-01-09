[WATCH] Two injured in Trump Tower fire

Over 80 firefighters battled the brief fire near the top of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan this morning

Two people were injured in a brief fire near the top of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan this morning.New York fire department responded to the fire. One firefighter was hospitalised with nonlife-threatening injuries and a building worker who had an injury that was initially described as serious, was treated at the scene and declined further medical attention.The fire was reported just before 7am ET. New York City fire officials said the blaze broke out in the building’s heating and air conditioning system and injured two people.Smoke billowed from one corner of the high-rise for a while before most of it dissipated. About 84 firefighters were at the scene initially. A few remained on the roof about an hour later.Eric Trump, one of the president's sons, said on Twitter that it was a small electrical fire in the cooling tower on the building's roof."The New York Fire Department was here within minutes and did an incredible job," said the younger Trump. "The men and women of the #FDNY are true heros and deserve our most sincere thanks and praise!"