Police union boss in favour of random drug tests for police

UK challenges US to find better alternative for Iran nuclear deal

Dom Mintoff's private secretary passes away

Maghtab fuel station gets green light

Tomorrowland confirmed in Malta for the second consecutive time

Free and fair elections in Libya a priority for 2018, PM tells diplomats

Man seriously injured in fall

Hoteliers pile pressure on Air Malta Pilots

Mqabba village core regeneration to cost €2.2 million

Two die in protests after 8-year-old girl raped and murdered in Pakistan

Sick police official forces court to put off Caruana Galizia fami...

While PN drags its feet, PD nominates anti-corruption commission member

Historic FIFA World Cup Trophy tour by Coca-Cola to arrive in Malta

Doctors demand freeze on VGH agreement pending auditor general probe

Education Minister's former aide allegedly wanted €30,000 cash bribe

World

Armed robbers seize jewellery worth millions from Ritz, Paris

At least five axe-and-pistol wielding robbers mounted a raid on the storied hotel and made off with an estimated worth of more than €4 million

11 January 2018, 8:53am
Print Version
(Photo: Forbes)
(Photo: Forbes)
Armed robbers seized millions of euros worth of merchandise from a jewellery shop at the Ritz hotel in Paris.

At least five axe-and-pistol wielding robbers mounted a raid on the storied hotel and made off with an estimated worth of more than €4million.

Witnesses described 'total panic' breaking out and some reported hearing gunshots as the men raided the display cases in the hotel's Reza jewellery shop. 
Three men have been arrested, police said, while others remain on the run. It is not yet clear if any of the loot was recovered.

‘The attackers then used axes to smash open reinforced glass cases containing jewellery, while filling bags,’ said a source at the world famous hotel, which is in Place Vendome (Vendome Square).

‘As they tried to get away, police officers arrived, and three of the robbers were pulled to the ground and then arrested.

Paris is notorious for high-end armed robberies, with many taking place around five-star palace hotels such as the Ritz. 
The five-star Ritz is located in Place Vendôme, in Paris' historical first district on the right bank of the river Seine. The ministry of justice lies next door.

The hotel includes a gallery shopping area near its rear entrance, which it says hosts five shops and 95 "showcases", selling jewellery, watches and luxury clothing.

Local newspaper Le Parisien, citing a police source, reports that the robbery was interrupted by an officer on patrol, but two people escaped on a motorised scooter.

The city's police commissioner issued a statement on Twitter thanking officers for their quick reactions, which led to the arrest of three men.

Interior Minister Gérard Collomb also offered praise, saying they were "a credit to our police".

Eyewitnesses reported a heavy police presence in the area.

One hotel employee told the AFP news agency: "We heard a loud noise and lots of racket in the street".

"Passers-by took refuge in the hotel. We didn't know what was going on until someone told us there had been a robbery."

