Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration

A new bill put forward by Hungarian MPs in effort to curb immigration has been dubbed the 'Stop Soros Act', referring to billionaire political activist and US-Hungarian Georgre Soros

New legislation has been presented by Hungarian lawmakers in order to curb immigration and control foreign funds received by NGOs which "support illegal immigration".Interior Minister Pinter Sandor and government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said that all humanitarian NGOs which focus their efforts on migrants must be registered and report their activities to government. Any such NGO which receives foreign funding must also pay the government 25% tax, according to the new proposed law.The law, dubbed the 'Stop Soros Act', might also put restraining orders against foreign nationals, as well as Hungarian nationals who support "illegal immigration", in order to keep them away from the Hungarian Border."If Soros is found to have engaged in such activity, meaning he organises illegal immigration, then the rules apply to him," Kovacs said, according to Reuters, referring to George Soros, a US-Hungarian investor who consistently championed the rights of refugees. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Soros of planning to interfere in Hungary's elections this year through his system of NGOs.