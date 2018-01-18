|
Court & Police
Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Get a job
Court & Police
Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic accident
|
Stop Soros: Hungarian lawmakers present new legislation to curb immigration
A new bill put forward by Hungarian MPs in effort to curb immigration has been dubbed the 'Stop Soros Act', referring to billionaire political activist and US-Hungarian Georgre Soros
18 January 2018, 10:48am
Interior Minister Pinter Sandor and government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs said that all humanitarian NGOs which focus their efforts on migrants must be registered and report their activities to government. Any such NGO which receives foreign funding must also pay the government 25% tax, according to the new proposed law.
The law, dubbed the 'Stop Soros Act', might also put restraining orders against foreign nationals, as well as Hungarian nationals who support "illegal immigration", in order to keep them away from the Hungarian Border.
"If Soros is found to have engaged in such activity, meaning he organises illegal immigration, then the rules apply to him," Kovacs said, according to Reuters, referring to George Soros, a US-Hungarian investor who consistently championed the rights of refugees. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused Soros of planning to interfere in Hungary's elections this year through his system of NGOs.
Court & Police
Malicious Facebook private messages about ex-girlf...
Business News
[WATCH] Small business owners express concern over...
Court & Police
Court's message to get rich-quick scam victims: Ge...
Court & Police
'No physical symptoms of distress' in Kalkara cave...
Court & Police
Caruana Galizia heirs assume responsibility for li...
Court & Police
Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attem...
Court & Police
Two youths grievously injured in Gozo traffic acci...
|
Trending Articles
1
Expectant mother, 19, faces seven charges of attempted murder in Hamrun car rampage
2
Let the real truth come out
3
MEP Alfred Sant admits Malta facing governance and corruption problems
4
Prime Minister confirms €80 million buy-back clause in Vitals hospitals deal
5
E-bike sales dropped by 90% after new registration rules
- Blogs
- Editorial
- Letters
- Cartoons