Boris Johnson proposes 22-mile bridge across the Channel

Boris Johnson has floated the idea of building a 22-mile bridge across the Channel to enhance transport links with France after Brexit.The Foreign secretary discussed the issue with Emmanuel Macron, the French president, at the Anglo-French summit, saying it was “ridiculous” that two of the world’s biggest economies are linked by a single railway line.Sources close to Johnson revealed that he said: “We need a new fixed link between the UK and France.”Macron is understood to have responded positively with an argument that a second link should be built.Johnson posted on Twitter, saying "I'm especially pleased we are establishing a panel of experts to look at major projects together."Our economic success depends on good infrastructure and good connections."Should the Channel Tunnel be just a first step?"Later, Johnson tweeted a picture of himself and Macron both giving a thumbs-up sign, captioned: “En marche! Great meetings with French counterparts today.”At the gathering at Sandhurst military college in Berkshire, Theresa May and Macron held talks alongside their senior ministers.Macron has offered to loan Britain the Bayeux tapestry as a gesture of friendship, and suggested the UK and France were “making a new tapestry together” with their range of bilateral agreements across culture, security, art and trade.In a book about the election written by Sunday Times political editor Tim Shipman, it was revealed that Johnson was keen on a road tunnel linking Britain and France under the Channel to cement the countries’ relationship after Brexit,Industry groups have poured scorn in the idea of a bridge across the Channel.Building a huge concrete structure in the middle of the world's busiest shipping lane might come with some challenges,” Jonathan Roberts, communications director at UK Chamber of Shipping, told Sky News."The Government and the EU should concentrate on keeping trade moving freely through our ports, something which is in the economic interest of both sides, instead of searching for headline grabbing ideas that sound better on paper than they would be in practice."